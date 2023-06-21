Previous
Blackbird by rosiekind
Blackbird

The first one I took when I stepped out of my car. I must admit that I see more birds in my garden than I do up at RSPB. However, I did hear a lot of birds but they just didn't appear for me.
21st June 2023

Rosie Kind

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Great clarity and detail
June 21st, 2023  
