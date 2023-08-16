Sign up
Previous
Photo 3437
Sun flowers on a sunny day
In a neighbour's garden
16th August 2023
16th Aug 23
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10280
photos
168
followers
53
following
941% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
16th August 2023 9:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plants
,
sun-flowers
,
sue's-garden
