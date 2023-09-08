Sign up
Previous
Photo 3448
This must be his mate
She was obviously listening to what he was saying or singing.
8th September 2023
8th Sep 23
0
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Views
0
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
8th September 2023 1:07pm
Tags
bird
,
yellowhammer
,
corn-bunting
,
wood-lane
