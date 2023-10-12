Sign up
Photo 3461
With an autumn feel
This was taken within one of the shops. It was hard to choose which one to post but I thought this definitely looked autumnal. I will probably post some more photos over the next few days.
12th October 2023
12th Oct 23
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Views
2
2
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
12th October 2023 11:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shop
,
autumn
,
pumpkins
,
goods
