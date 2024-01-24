Previous
Close up in the end by rosiekind
Photo 3513

Close up in the end

As I walked back I saw this lone figure in another field. Perhaps he's fallen out with his mates. I just liked the close up and light in this shot and I didn't have to crop it.
24th January 2024

Rosie Kind

