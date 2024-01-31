Previous
You can see it was windy by rosiekind
You can see it was windy

This little great tit looked as though she was going to be blown away.
31st January 2024

Rosie Kind

Photo Details

Sue Cooper ace
She does look as if she's hanging on for dear life.
January 31st, 2024  
