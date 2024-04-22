Previous
Crumbs by rosiekind
I couldn't believe how this female blackbird's crumbs flying out of her beak are captured on my camera.
22nd April 2024 22nd Apr 24

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
Beryl Lloyd ace
Sweet shot - all the garden birds seem to be scattering the seeds ! (unaware of the price we pay for it !! ha !)
April 22nd, 2024  
