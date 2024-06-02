Sign up
Previous
Photo 3605
Little wren
This was one I took a few days ago and forgot to post. I just love little wrens who have such a loud voice.
2nd June 2024
2nd Jun 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
29th May 2024 1:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
wren
,
rspb-sandy
