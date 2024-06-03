Previous
Look who I saw today by rosiekind
Look who I saw today

I went for a walk up at RSPB Sandy which is where I saw this jay. He certainly looks very handsome.
3rd June 2024 3rd Jun 24

Rosie Kind


@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
987% complete

Hazel
An exceptionally beautiful shot - wonderful clarity and colour!
June 3rd, 2024  
Diana
Fabulous capture of this beautiful bird, great clarity and detail.
June 3rd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
Super , detailed capture of the jay - such a striking looking bird - fav
June 3rd, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy
Beautiful shot!
June 3rd, 2024  
