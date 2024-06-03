Sign up
Previous
Photo 3606
Look who I saw today
I went for a walk up at RSPB Sandy which is where I saw this jay. He certainly looks very handsome.
3rd June 2024
3rd Jun 24
4
5
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
3rd June 2024 2:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
jay
,
rspb-sandy
Hazel
ace
An exceptionally beautiful shot - wonderful clarity and colour!
June 3rd, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful bird, great clarity and detail.
June 3rd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super , detailed capture of the jay - such a striking looking bird - fav
June 3rd, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Beautiful shot!
June 3rd, 2024
