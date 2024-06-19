Previous
Flowers seen today by rosiekind
Flowers seen today

The pinks are from my garden as are the blue flowers at the bottom (I can't remember what they're called). The dog roses were seen along Wood Lane when I went for a walk this morning.
Rosie Kind

