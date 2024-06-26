Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3622
Greedy Jackdaw
I had to shoo the jackdaw away as they keep eating the food I put out for the little birds. They are such greedy little devils.
26th June 2024
26th Jun 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10796
photos
150
followers
53
following
992% complete
View this month »
3615
3616
3617
3618
3619
3620
3621
3622
Latest from all albums
3621
4598
4599
4600
4601
4602
3622
4603
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
26th June 2024 6:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
feeder
,
jackdaw
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close