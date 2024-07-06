Sign up
Previous
Photo 3629
No wonder I'm getting through so many suet balls
And on the ground there were 4 youngsters waiting for some food to drop!
6th July 2024
6th Jul 24
1
2
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10813
photos
150
followers
53
following
994% complete
View this month »
3622
3623
3624
3625
3626
3627
3628
3629
Latest from all albums
4609
3627
4610
3628
4611
4612
3629
4613
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
6th July 2024 10:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
feeder
,
jackdaws
Sarah Bremner
ace
Greedy characters!!!! Their relations in our garden try to nudge the small birds off the perch!!
July 6th, 2024
Leave a Comment
