Previous
Photo 3652
Hanging on the tree
A walk up to RSPB this afternoon enabled me to see Woody Woodpecker and he posed so nicely for me.
19th August 2024
19th Aug 24
2
4
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10880
photos
148
followers
52
following
1000% complete
3645
3646
3647
3648
3649
3650
3651
3652
4651
4652
3651
4653
4654
4655
3652
4656
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
19th August 2024 2:34pm
Sue Cooper
ace
A fabulous shot Rosie. Fav.
August 19th, 2024
Barb
ace
Very nice!
August 19th, 2024
