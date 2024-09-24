Previous
Three species together by rosiekind
Photo 3671

Three species together

I didn't realise until I uploaded this that there were 3 birds in the tree - a blue tit, goldfinch and great tit. What a surprise it was to see them altogether like this.
24th September 2024 24th Sep 24

Rosie Kind

Kitty Hawke ace
How lovely....out for breakfast !
September 24th, 2024  
