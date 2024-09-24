Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3671
Three species together
I didn't realise until I uploaded this that there were 3 birds in the tree - a blue tit, goldfinch and great tit. What a surprise it was to see them altogether like this.
24th September 2024
24th Sep 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10935
photos
147
followers
52
following
1005% complete
View this month »
3664
3665
3666
3667
3668
3669
3670
3671
Latest from all albums
3669
4688
4689
4690
3670
4691
3671
4692
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
24th September 2024 2:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
goldfinch
,
great-tit
,
blue-tit
,
rspb-sandy
Kitty Hawke
ace
How lovely....out for breakfast !
September 24th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close