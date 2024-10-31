Previous
Water rat by rosiekind
Photo 3687

Water rat

Well I think that's what it is. Seen in the canal
31st October 2024 31st Oct 24

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Corinne C ace
What a find! He's quite cute.
October 31st, 2024  
