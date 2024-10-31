Sign up
Photo 3687
Water rat
Well I think that's what it is. Seen in the canal
31st October 2024
31st Oct 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Album
Bits and Bobs
Tags
canal
,
animal
,
water-rat
Corinne C
ace
What a find! He's quite cute.
October 31st, 2024
