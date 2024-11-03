Sign up
Previous
Photo 3689
He stopped by for a drink
I have 3 bird baths in the garden but this little blue tit decided to drink out of this tub of water that stands near the greenhouse.
3rd November 2024
3rd Nov 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
2nd November 2024 2:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
blue-tit
