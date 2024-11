The river today

The River Great Ouse in Bedford is completely flooded and there are huge fields that look like lakes. I took a few photos and you can see that the trees are all standing in the river on the other side but there are also trees standing in the river on the side I took this. The footpath in many places has completely disappeared. I think they have probably opened the flood gates in Northants so that they can clear the flood there which is even worse.