Previous
Photo 3697
Hiding
Squizzer thought he was hiding from me but I could see him.
28th November 2024
28th Nov 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Tags
squirrel
,
animal
,
garden
,
squizzer
