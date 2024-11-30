Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3698
Blue tit on the feeder
They all seem to love sunflower hearts so I buy them in 20kg sacks.
30th November 2024
30th Nov 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11026
photos
147
followers
51
following
1013% complete
View this month »
3691
3692
3693
3694
3695
3696
3697
3698
Latest from all albums
4751
4752
3696
3697
4753
4754
3698
4755
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
30th November 2024 1:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
feeder
,
blue-tit
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful bird.
November 30th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close