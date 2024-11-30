Previous
Blue tit on the feeder by rosiekind
Photo 3698

Blue tit on the feeder

They all seem to love sunflower hearts so I buy them in 20kg sacks.
30th November 2024 30th Nov 24

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1013% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful bird.
November 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact