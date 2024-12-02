Previous
Squizzer today by rosiekind
Photo 3700

Squizzer today

I can't help but love him when he poses like this.
2nd December 2024 2nd Dec 24

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1013% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sue Cooper ace
I know exactly what you mean. Our squirrels use exactly the same pose. Fav.
December 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact