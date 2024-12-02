Sign up
Previous
Photo 3700
Squizzer today
I can't help but love him when he poses like this.
2nd December 2024
2nd Dec 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11030
photos
147
followers
51
following
1013% complete
View this month »
3693
3694
3695
3696
3697
3698
3699
3700
Latest from all albums
4753
4754
3698
4755
3699
4756
3700
4757
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
2nd December 2024 1:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
animal
,
garden
,
squizzer
Sue Cooper
ace
I know exactly what you mean. Our squirrels use exactly the same pose. Fav.
December 2nd, 2024
