Mr Blackbird by rosiekind
Photo 3702

Mr Blackbird

He was hopping around the vegetable plot which is no longer growing anything at the moment. I keep wishing the weather would improve so that I could give it a good dig and put some fertilizer in the soil.
8th December 2024 8th Dec 24

Rosie Kind

