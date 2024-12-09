Previous
Greenfinch and Goldie by rosiekind
Greenfinch and Goldie

Greenfinches were on the danger list so I am always pleased to see them in my garden. I think they must know that I put out lots of sunflower hearts which they really do enjoy.
9th December 2024 9th Dec 24

Rosie Kind

