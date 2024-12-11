Sign up
Previous
Photo 3704
Greenfinches love sunflower hearts
That's probably why this little bird is visiting regularly as I have 4 sunflower heart feeders. This is a female as they don't have as much green colour as the males.
11th December 2024
11th Dec 24
1
1
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11042
photos
146
followers
51
following
1014% complete
3697
3698
3699
3700
3701
3702
3703
3704
4761
3702
4762
3703
4763
4764
3704
4765
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
11th December 2024 1:26pm
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
feeder
,
greenfinch
Barb
ace
Beautiful dof!
December 11th, 2024
