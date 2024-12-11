Previous
Greenfinches love sunflower hearts by rosiekind
Photo 3704

Greenfinches love sunflower hearts

That's probably why this little bird is visiting regularly as I have 4 sunflower heart feeders. This is a female as they don't have as much green colour as the males.
11th December 2024 11th Dec 24

Rosie Kind

Barb ace
Beautiful dof!
December 11th, 2024  
