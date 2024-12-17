Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3705
Woodie woodpecker
Woodie seems to be coming to the nut feeder every day now too.
17th December 2024
17th Dec 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11050
photos
146
followers
51
following
1015% complete
View this month »
3698
3699
3700
3701
3702
3703
3704
3705
Latest from all albums
4766
4767
4768
4769
4770
2147
3705
4771
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
17th December 2024 8:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
male
,
great-spotted-woodpecker
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful bird.
December 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close