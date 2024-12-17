Previous
Woodie woodpecker by rosiekind
Photo 3705

Woodie woodpecker

Woodie seems to be coming to the nut feeder every day now too.
17th December 2024 17th Dec 24

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1015% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful bird.
December 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact