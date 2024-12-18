Sign up
Previous
Photo 3706
A couple of goldies
At one stage there were 5 goldies all trying to eat the sunflower hearts from this feeder.
18th December 2024
18th Dec 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
feeder
,
goldfinches
