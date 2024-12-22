Previous
Is there some for me? by rosiekind
Photo 3707

Is there some for me?

The little long tailed tit on top of the feeder sat patiently waiting his turn on the suet block feeder.
22nd December 2024 22nd Dec 24

Rosie Kind

