Previous
Photo 3710
Sweet little blue tit
I love these little birds who visit every day.
28th December 2024
28th Dec 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
28th December 2024 11:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
bird
,
garden
,
blue-tit
