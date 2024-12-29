Sign up
Photo 3711
What a magnificent bird
I was so pleased to see this lovely red kite as I walked up to the field opposite our village shop. I was going there to photograph the horses but when I saw this lovely bird, I just had to get some photos of him.
29th December 2024
29th Dec 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Views
7
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
29th December 2024 12:31pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
bird
,
village
,
raptor
,
red-kite
