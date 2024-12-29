Previous
What a magnificent bird by rosiekind
What a magnificent bird

I was so pleased to see this lovely red kite as I walked up to the field opposite our village shop. I was going there to photograph the horses but when I saw this lovely bird, I just had to get some photos of him.
