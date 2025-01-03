Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3715
Three types of tits
The one on the left is a long tailed tit, on the top right is a great tit and the one on the bottom is a blue tit.
3rd January 2025
3rd Jan 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11076
photos
147
followers
51
following
1017% complete
View this month »
3708
3709
3710
3711
3712
3713
3714
3715
Latest from all albums
3712
4784
3713
4785
3714
4786
3715
4787
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
3rd January 2025 12:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
feeder
,
great-tit
,
blue-tit
,
long-tailed-tit
Phil Sandford
ace
Fabulous capture. I’ve wanted to get this for so long, but they never seem to arrive at the same time. Wonderful. Fav.
January 3rd, 2025
Peter
ace
Another wonderful image Rosie:)
January 3rd, 2025
Merrelyn
ace
How wonderful to get them all in one shot.
January 3rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close