Three types of tits by rosiekind
Photo 3715

Three types of tits

The one on the left is a long tailed tit, on the top right is a great tit and the one on the bottom is a blue tit.
3rd January 2025 3rd Jan 25

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1017% complete

Phil Sandford ace
Fabulous capture. I’ve wanted to get this for so long, but they never seem to arrive at the same time. Wonderful. Fav.
January 3rd, 2025  
Peter ace
Another wonderful image Rosie:)
January 3rd, 2025  
Merrelyn ace
How wonderful to get them all in one shot.
January 3rd, 2025  
