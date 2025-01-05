Previous
Waiting in the tree by rosiekind
Photo 3717

Waiting in the tree

This little blue tit was waiting his turn on one of the feeders. They do have 13 to choose from!
5th January 2025 5th Jan 25

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
Beryl Lloyd ace
Always lovely to see the perky little blue tit !
January 5th, 2025  
