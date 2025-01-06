Sign up
Previous
Photo 3718
The first collared dove for ages
They used to come into the garden regularly but I haven't seen them for such a long time.
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
6th January 2025 9:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
collared-dove
Peter
ace
Well spotted and captured Rosie, we have Collared Doves and since the cold weather Seagulls in our garden as well :)
January 6th, 2025
