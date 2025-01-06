Previous
The first collared dove for ages by rosiekind
The first collared dove for ages

They used to come into the garden regularly but I haven't seen them for such a long time.
6th January 2025 6th Jan 25

Rosie Kind

Peter ace
Well spotted and captured Rosie, we have Collared Doves and since the cold weather Seagulls in our garden as well :)
January 6th, 2025  
