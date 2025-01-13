Previous
Mr and Mrs Blackbird by rosiekind
Photo 3723

Mr and Mrs Blackbird

I have lots of blackbirds in the garden so I thought I would take a photo of both the male and female.
13th January 2025 13th Jan 25

Rosie Kind

I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Barb ace
Nice to see both in the same photo!
January 13th, 2025  
