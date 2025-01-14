Sign up
Previous
Photo 3724
Hello little wren
This little wren was getting grubs out of the gutter on the conservatory. It's nice to see so many different birds in my garden.
14th January 2025
14th Jan 25
0
1
Rosie Kind
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
3717
3718
3719
3720
3721
3722
3723
3724
4795
3722
4796
3723
4797
2149
3724
4798
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
14th January 2025 1:35pm
Tags
bird
,
conservatory
,
gutter
,
wren
