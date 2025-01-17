Sign up
Photo 3727
Great tit and blue tit
The blue tit is joined by a great tit.
17th January 2025
17th Jan 25
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
17th January 2025 4:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
great-tit
,
blue-tit
,
rspb-sandy
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautiful capture
January 17th, 2025
