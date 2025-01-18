Sign up
Previous
Photo 3728
Collared dove
I had a pair of collared doves in the garden and I haven't seen them for ages. It's so nice having lots of different birds visit.
18th January 2025
18th Jan 25
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
4802
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
16th January 2025 1:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
collared-dove
