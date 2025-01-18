Previous
Collared dove by rosiekind
Photo 3728

Collared dove

I had a pair of collared doves in the garden and I haven't seen them for ages. It's so nice having lots of different birds visit.
18th January 2025 18th Jan 25

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1021% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact