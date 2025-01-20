Previous
Starling looking in by rosiekind
Photo 3729

Starling looking in

This starling sat above a feeder waiting his turn and watching me in the kitchen. They do have nice colours especially when the sun shines on them.
20th January 2025 20th Jan 25

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1021% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Beautiful capture
January 20th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
Crisp and clear
January 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact