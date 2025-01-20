Sign up
Photo 3729
Starling looking in
This starling sat above a feeder waiting his turn and watching me in the kitchen. They do have nice colours especially when the sun shines on them.
20th January 2025
20th Jan 25
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
starling
John Falconer
ace
Beautiful capture
January 20th, 2025
Linda Godwin
Crisp and clear
January 20th, 2025
