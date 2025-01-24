Sign up
Previous
Photo 3730
An unwelcome visitor
I don't want to see cats in my garden because they are looking for my little birds.
24th January 2025
24th Jan 25
1
1
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11116
photos
145
followers
50
following
1021% complete
3723
3724
3725
3726
3727
3728
3729
3730
3729
4804
4805
4806
4807
2151
3730
4808
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
22nd January 2025 1:56pm
Tags
animal
,
cat
,
garden
Barb
ace
Pretty cat! Hope your little birds stay safe!
January 24th, 2025
