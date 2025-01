How many finches can you get on the feeder?

Five in this shot. The goldfinches decided to feed with the greenfinches.



I have submitted my findings for the Big Garden Bird Watch today and it is so rewarding to be able to report a lot of birds. Willie Wagtail had to be added as an extra as they are not listed in the bird watch form. They are not usually seen in gardens but Willie comes every day for his mealworms.