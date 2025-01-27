Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3733
Waiting in the tree
This pigeon was eyeing up the bird table while sitting in this tree. They are such greedy birds that I have to limit how many times they get onto it.
27th January 2025
27th Jan 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11122
photos
145
followers
50
following
1022% complete
View this month »
3726
3727
3728
3729
3730
3731
3732
3733
Latest from all albums
3730
4808
3731
4809
3732
4810
3733
4811
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
26th January 2025 1:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
bird
,
garden
,
wood-pigeon
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close