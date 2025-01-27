Previous
Waiting in the tree by rosiekind
Photo 3733

Waiting in the tree

This pigeon was eyeing up the bird table while sitting in this tree. They are such greedy birds that I have to limit how many times they get onto it.
27th January 2025 27th Jan 25

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1022% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact