Previous
How many can you get on 1 small feeder by rosiekind
Photo 3740

How many can you get on 1 small feeder

Four or sometimes five. The starlings all cram in the feeders when they have mealworms in them
11th February 2025 11th Feb 25

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1024% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Betsey ace
If it's starlings, they will swarm no matter the size of the feeder!
February 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact