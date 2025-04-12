Sign up
Previous
Photo 3748
In the bird bath
Mr Blackbird had a nice bath after I took this.
12th April 2025
12th Apr 25
1
1
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11186
photos
144
followers
50
following
1026% complete
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
10th April 2025 4:06pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
male
,
blackbird
,
bird-bath
gloria jones
ace
Super capture, focus, dof
April 12th, 2025
