Photo 3751
Hanging onto the feeder
This funny looking moth or butterfly was hanging onto one of the bird feeders. I wonder whether he thought it might be some food for him.
20th April 2025
Rosie Kind
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
20th April 2025 9:30am
Tags
garden
,
butterfly
,
feeder
,
moth
