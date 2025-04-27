Previous
Wisteria by rosiekind
Wisteria

This is growing over the front of our garage at the back of our house. I thought it looked beautiful in the sunshine.
27th April 2025 27th Apr 25

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details

Jackie Snider
Very pretty!
April 27th, 2025  
