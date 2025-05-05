Sign up
Previous
Photo 3756
Enjoying a bath
Here she is a few minutes later.
5th May 2025
5th May 25
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
5th May 2025 11:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
bathing
,
blackbird
,
bird-bath
