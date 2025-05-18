Previous
Dear little robin by rosiekind
Dear little robin

This little fellow was waiting for the bigger birds to fly away from the bird table so that he could have something to eat. In the end, I went and shooed the other greedy birds away so I think he managed to have a bit of a tuck in.
18th May 2025 18th May 25

Rosie Kind

Alli W
What a beautiful shot! We have a little robin that visits us too. They are very cute.
May 18th, 2025  
Wylie ace
he looks expectant
May 18th, 2025  
Sarah Bremner ace
Very dear!! Some of his cousins are around our place these days 😊
May 18th, 2025  
