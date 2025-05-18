Sign up
Photo 3760
Dear little robin
This little fellow was waiting for the bigger birds to fly away from the bird table so that he could have something to eat. In the end, I went and shooed the other greedy birds away so I think he managed to have a bit of a tuck in.
18th May 2025
18th May 25
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
robin
Alli W
What a beautiful shot! We have a little robin that visits us too. They are very cute.
May 18th, 2025
Wylie
ace
he looks expectant
May 18th, 2025
Sarah Bremner
ace
Very dear!! Some of his cousins are around our place these days 😊
May 18th, 2025
