Grafham Water

This was some of the view over the lake. I haven't been to Grafham Water for probably over 30 years so it was nice to see it. However, things have changed so much so when I drove into the car park, I had difficulty getting the barrier to raise as the ticket machine wasn't working for me. I had to ask for help and it seems that there's not really any clear instructions. It did have its benefits though as I didn't have to pay because the chap let me out the exit as I hadn't got a ticket.