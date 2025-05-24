Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3765
Great tits feeding together
All the birds seem to love sunflower hearts. I have had goldfinches, a chaffinch, greenfinches and blue tits on this feeder today. Also the blackbirds seem to have cottoned on to it too.
24th May 2025
24th May 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11242
photos
143
followers
50
following
1031% complete
View this month »
3758
3759
3760
3761
3762
3763
3764
3765
Latest from all albums
3762
4896
3763
4897
3764
4898
3765
4899
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
24th May 2025 9:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
feeder
,
great-tits
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close