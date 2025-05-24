Previous
Great tits feeding together by rosiekind
Photo 3765

Great tits feeding together

All the birds seem to love sunflower hearts. I have had goldfinches, a chaffinch, greenfinches and blue tits on this feeder today. Also the blackbirds seem to have cottoned on to it too.
24th May 2025 24th May 25

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1031% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact