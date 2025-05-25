Sign up
Previous
Photo 3766
Woodie on the tree
This small tree is quite close to the silver birch tree where the sunflower hearts are hanging. I think he decided to go another way up to have a tuck in.
25th May 2025
25th May 25
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
24th May 2025 1:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
bird
,
garden
,
great-spotted-woodpecker
