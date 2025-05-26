Previous
Chaffinch for a change by rosiekind
Chaffinch for a change

I don't see too many chaffinches in the garden so I thought I would take a photo of this one who also likes sunflower hearts.
26th May 2025

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
