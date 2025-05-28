Sign up
Previous
Photo 3769
Odd one out
The greenfinch decided to tuck in with the goldfinches.
28th May 2025
28th May 25
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
27th May 2025 12:17pm
Tags
garden
,
feeder
,
greenfinch
,
goldfinches
